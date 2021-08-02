5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $325,000

Ideal home in a desirable neighborhood between McFarland and Monona, close to gorgeous parks & the McFarland Community Ice Arena. The fantastic open layout provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a full ensuite bath. You’ll love the finished, exposed lower level with a family room, a 4th and 5th bedroom, and 3rd full bath, the perfect space for hosting overnight guests. Spend warm summer days on your spacious deck and patio, an ideal place for hosting Summer BBQs and friendly outdoor gatherings. Tons of living space; spacious lot with mature trees; 2-car, attached garage. Unparalleled location, opportunity, and value!