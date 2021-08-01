 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $340,000

5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $340,000

5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $340,000

Large 1,700+ sq ft home backs up to green space and bike path in desirable Emerson East neighborhood. Home features original wood floors, trim and newer windows. Open layout with bright sun room, living room and dining room. Kitchen has updated cabinets and counters. Perennial gardens on front feature tulips, daffodils, poppies, etc. Large fenced backyard with deck. Off street parking. Located near many amenities...parks, restaurants, schools, bike path and more! Currently owner occupied 2-flat home with tenant in upper unit until April 30, 2022. Can easily be converted back to a single family with potential to have 5+ bedrooms (stairwell in dining room can be opened again). ***3D virtual tour available for main floor unit.***

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News