Large 1,700+ sq ft home backs up to green space and bike path in desirable Emerson East neighborhood. Home features original wood floors, trim and newer windows. Open layout with bright sun room, living room and dining room. Kitchen has updated cabinets and counters. Perennial gardens on front feature tulips, daffodils, poppies, etc. Large fenced backyard with deck. Off street parking. Located near many amenities...parks, restaurants, schools, bike path and more! Currently owner occupied 2-flat home with tenant in upper unit until April 30, 2022. Can easily be converted back to a single family with potential to have 5+ bedrooms (stairwell in dining room can be opened again). ***3D virtual tour available for main floor unit.***
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $340,000
