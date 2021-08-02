Showings begin 7/21. This is everything you're looking for: a well-maintained home with 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a rare 3 car garage! There's a spacious eat-in kitchen with an island and a pantry, which has an open flow to the inviting living room, featuring vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplace. With additional space in the lower level and a large deck and yard with mature landscaping, you'll have plenty of room to both nest and entertain. Enjoy city living in a serene setting with nature trails, community gardens, natural prairies and playgrounds -- all within walking distance!
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $349,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the most iconic bars in Dodge County will celebrate 100 years Sunday.
Construction of two new restaurants has begun along a major roadway in the Baraboo area.
Columbia County Sheriff officers executed a search warrant in the town of Hampden June 17 that resulted in authorities finding 34 marijuana pl…
Every summer a question splashes into Beaver Dam residents minds: Beaver Dam is surrounded by cities with outdoor aquatic centers, so why does…
Four retired Green Bay Packers players surprised fans July 24 with a visit to Wisconsin Dells.
A Mauston man and Necedah woman who claimed to be skinny dipping in the Yellow River in Necedah are facing drug charges after police allegedly…
JUNEAU – Jamie Hildebrandt, 33, was sentenced Tuesday for neglect that led to the death of her toddler son.
Beaver Dam alums Brandon and Carmelo Rosado are gearing up to play one final college football season with UW-Eau Claire. Their journeys have been quite different.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Columbia County Sheriff and Portage Police linked to 2019 police pursuit
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in Columbia County against the state of Wisconsin, Columbia County Sheriff’s office, Portage Police De…
LAKE DELTON — Trustees have placed two vacant village owned parcels on the market.