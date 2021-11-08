 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $375,000

5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $375,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $375,000

Gorgeous exposed ranch nestled gently in Rustic Acres. Welcome, everyone into a living area w/ raised ceilings, tons of sunlight, bamboo floors w/ an open floor plan, and a recently finished accent wall. Together with creating a warm and inviting upstairs that features; vaulted kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances and birch cabinetry, mudroom w/ updated washer dryer, dining area w/ a patio door to walk out and enjoy your deck overlooking the backyard, wonderful for sunsets. Also on the main three generous bedrooms; one being the primary suite, a huge bedroom w/ walk-in closet, and full bath. The LL is exposed allowing it too boasts a light-filled rec room, 4th & 5th bedroom, full bath, & storage

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woods, Faith Lael
Obituaries

Woods, Faith Lael

BARABOO – Faith Lael Woods, age 17, of Baraboo, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison, from injuries …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News