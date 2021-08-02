Don't Miss this Spacious home that says COME ON IN! Located in a quiet established neighborhood, your new home features a Great flow for easy entertaining! Sun-drenched rooms include Living Rm, Large Kitchen/dining perfect for hosting get togethers, Terrific Fam Rm with cozy Gas FP, great built-ins, Laundry and Guest Bath! Enjoy summer Cook-outs on the Huge deck with retractable awning overlooking a park-like yard with beautiful perennial plantings. Upstairs, find three big bedrooms, main bath, Master w/en-suite full bath and walk-in closet, and a surprise storage closet. Lower level with Den/study area, and 2 BR's, full bath, Perfect for Big kids Hangout space! You'll appreciate the Short walk to a bus stop, Elvehjem school and a terrific park! Just 5 min drive to groceries and dining!
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $379,000
