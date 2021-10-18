Gorgeous exposed ranch nestled gently in Rustic Acres. Welcome, everyone into a living area w/ raised ceilings, tons of sunlight, bamboo floors w/ an open floor plan, and a recently finished accent wall. Together with creating a warm and inviting upstairs that features; vaulted kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances and birch cabinetry, mudroom w/ updated washer dryer, dining area w/ a patio door to walk out and enjoy your deck overlooking the backyard, wonderful for sunsets. Also on the main three generous bedrooms; one being the primary suite, a huge bedroom w/ walk-in closet, and full bath. The LL is exposed allowing it too boasts a light-filled rec room, 4th & 5th bedroom, full bath, & storage
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $390,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Crash ends 122 mph chase near Mauston, driver trying to "impress a girl" by driving like "grand theft auto"
A Chicago, Illinois man allegedly admitted to trying to impress a girl by driving like in “grand theft auto” during a chase reaching over 122 …
A Friesland man has been charged in a sexual assault case that police say goes back to 2015. Cash bond in the case was set at $10,000.
Body camera video released Thursday shows an encounter last year that led to a man dragging two Indiana police officers with an SUV.
Search warrant: Driver in crash that killed 3 high school seniors had 3 times alcohol limit in blood
A preliminary breath test said his alcohol level was 0.24 percent, well over the 0.08 limit.
A traffic stop in Columbus found cocaine and designer drugs following an observation of speeding on US Highway 151.
A Wisconsin Dells man accused of sexually assaulting a sedated woman appeared Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
JUNEAU — A $6,000 sign-on bonus for Dodge County is helping to bring interest for departments struggling with filling positions.
A man has been arrested for his sixth OWI, after police came to his house.
A familiar face, both locally and nationwide, is now a featured part of downtown Beaver Dam.
JUNEAU – A 31-year-old Alabama man was placed on a $10,000 cash bond on Tuesday for charges including pulling a gun out of a Horicon Police Of…