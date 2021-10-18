5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $390,000

Gorgeous exposed ranch nestled gently in Rustic Acres. Welcome, everyone into a living area w/ raised ceilings, tons of sunlight, bamboo floors w/ an open floor plan, and a recently finished accent wall. Together with creating a warm and inviting upstairs that features; vaulted kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances and birch cabinetry, mudroom w/ updated washer dryer, dining area w/ a patio door to walk out and enjoy your deck overlooking the backyard, wonderful for sunsets. Also on the main three generous bedrooms; one being the primary suite, a huge bedroom w/ walk-in closet, and full bath. The LL is exposed allowing it too boasts a light-filled rec room, 4th & 5th bedroom, full bath, & storage