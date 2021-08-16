Great Ranch home in popular Reston Heights located across the street from a park and open green space! Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms on main floor and 2-3 additional bedrooms & full bathroom in LL. Features vaulted ceiling in living room, main floor laundry/mud room, new flooring in kitchen and some newer carpeting on main floor, all new kitchen appliances and remodeled primary bathroom. Walk-out lower level also has a large rec room and bonus room (fully exposed) for den/office, additional bedroom, home gym, etc. NOTE: Current tenants are moving out soon. LL den/office and 5th bedroom currently being used for storage. Hot tub included, sellers have not used recently and do not warrant condition.
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
On Aug. 7, 29-year-old police officer Ella French was shot in the head while making a traffic stop in Chicago. Her partner was also shot in th…
The city of Portage avoided a court trial after parties in an eminent domain dispute agreed to a settlement of $44,000
Charges have been filed against two suspects involved in last week’s attempted child abduction.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Juneau County until 3:15 p.m.
Two area men were indicted Wednesday by a grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
A motor vehicle crash in Dodge County on Saturday ultimately claimed three lives.
A Mauston man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop for a swerving vehicle, during which the man was…
Situated in the midst of the Waterpark Capital of the World is the largest outdoor waterpark in Wisconsin Dells and the nation.
Baraboo will host the county’s first Pride event celebrating the LGBTQ community Saturday, organizers said.
TOWN OF ELBA – A 10-year-old child with life threatening injuries was one of the two people flown from the scene of an accident that occurred …