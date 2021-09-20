5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,900

VRP $399,900 - $414,900. Great Ranch home in popular Reston Heights located across the street from a park and open green space! Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms on main floor and 2-3 additional bedrooms & full bathroom in LL. Features vaulted ceiling in living room, main floor laundry/mud room, new water heater (2021), new flooring in kitchen and some newer carpeting on main floor, all new kitchen appliances and remodeled primary bathroom. Walk-out lower level also has a large rec room and bonus room (fully exposed) for den/office, additional bedroom, home gym, etc. NOTE: LL den/office and 5th bedroom currently being used for storage. Hot tub included, sellers have not used recently and do not warrant condition.