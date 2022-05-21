5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $4,250,000

This home is a showstopper! Nearly 100 feet of level, gradual sand bottom frontage. The views from the patio are breathtaking and the house takes full advantage with all of the windows. Ideal for entertaining with a built-in Teppanyaki grill, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances in the kitchen, both formal and informal dining spaces, cozy living room area with Napoleon fireplace, spacious game room and theater room on the first floor. Second floor offers 3 ensuites. Owner suite with 2nd laundry room, steam shower, copper soaking tub, large walk-in closet and private balcony. This home has many extras including an elevator, slide and green roof over the 3+ car garage. Half acre lot with permeable driveway, and patio pavers. MASKS MUST BE WORN FOR ALL SHOWINGS.