Gorgeous exposed ranch nestled gently in Rustic Acres across from green space while also backing up to outdoor green space with a pond. Welcome, everyone into a living area w/ raised ceilings, tons of sunlight, bamboo floors w/ an open floor plan, and a recently finished accent wall. Together with creating a warm and inviting upstairs that features; vaulted kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances and birch cabinetry, mudroom w/ updated washer dryer, dining area w/ a patio door to walk out and enjoy your deck overlooking the backyard, wonderful for sunsets. Also on the main three generous bedrooms; one being the primary suite, a huge bedroom w/ walk-in closet, and full bath. The LL is exposed allowing it too boasts a light-filled rec room, 4th & 5th bedroom, full bath, & storage
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $402,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Necedah man died after jumping from an overpass into oncoming traffic on Interstate 90 near Mauston Sept. 28.
Village officials are looking into a possible ordinance violation that reportedly happened at a Lake Delton restaurant in mid-September.
A Reedsburg man faces up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000 after being charged with felony child abuse.
A La Valle woman was allegedly found at an intersection passed out with her car in drive, leading to her fourth operating while intoxicated charge.
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano warned families on Friday that there would be consequences if students act on…
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that there was marijuana growing outside a home in the town of Fountain Prairie…
R.P. Home & Harvest is a new hardware and building material store that may seem familiar to customers in Portage. Earlier this year, the d…
A vocal member of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, and chairman of the Beaver Dam Town Board has died.
Beaver Dam’s hospital is starting to see a repeat of last year’s events within its walls.