5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $415,000

Fantastic opportunity to own this meticulously cared for west-side gem in Midvale Heights! Home features an extra large, updated kitchen with quality cabinetry and granite countertops + granite dining bar. You'll love the 2 separate living spaces - upstairs and downstairs, with the option for 2 owner's suites with attached bathrooms. Could be used as a 5BR home, but it is currently configured as a 4BR home with a large walk-in closet in the basement, connecting to the on-suite custom bathroom. Beautiful wood floors, thoughtful updates and fresh paint throughout! Spacious back yard with lots of trees in this beautiful, well-established neighborhood. Close to everything on the west-side, and only a short walk to Segoe Park!

