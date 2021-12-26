Willy Street 3 Flat! Great location and investment opportunity. Two 2-bedroom units and one 1-bedroom unit in this popular neighborhood. 88 Walk Score "Very Walkable" and 95 Bike Score "Biker's Paradise." Parking in the back. Owner occupy, renovate, convert to a one unit...bring your imagination. With minor modification (i.e. door removal) the property can be converted to Single Family. Updates include: Washer (2021), Water Heater (2020), Kitchen Cabinets (Unit 1 - 2020). Part of a portfolio of 2 properties being sold, including 165 Dunning (properties can be purchased individually or together).
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $450,000
