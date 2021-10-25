Rare opportunity to live in a 5 bedroom home in Madison’s Valley Ridge neighborhood backing the wooded side of Elvers Park! Upon entry you will be welcomed into the spacious living room with soaring ceilings and a cozy gas fireplace. The eat in kitchen offers a sizable island, ss appliances, pantry and access to the deck overlooking the peaceful backyard. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms including the primary suite with a large walk in closet, vaulted ceiling and attached ensuite bath. The basement offers additional living space along with two remaining bedrooms, full bath and a walkout to the backyard. Unfinished space along with a 2 car garage for ample storage. New water heater, along with newer washer and dryer. Come make this home yours!
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $459,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
TOWN OF BEAVER DAM – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who died following a motorcycle crash on Sunday morning.
Federal charges for 14 Wisconsin residents for roles in alleged large-scale, nationwide cocaine operation
Eleven Racine residents, plus three others from Franksville, Kenosha and Milwaukee, have been charged with moving and selling large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.
A Baraboo man faces 25 years in prison after allegedly neglecting his ill father for months until his death in February 2020.
A New Lisbon man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated for the third time in three years, with two other fourth offense OWI c…
- Updated
Homicide charges were formally filed against Eric N. Mehring, for the Oct. 2 crash.
A man has been arrested and charged with attempting to a stolen credit card in Portage after allegedly breaking into a truck in Wisconsin Dells.
An Iowa man was released on a $2,000 signature bond Wednesday after being charged with child enticement in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Multiple law-enforcement agencies were involved in the arrest Thursday of a 42-year-old Neosho man for alleged child enticement and use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.
Search warrant: Driver in crash that killed 3 high school seniors had 3 times alcohol limit in blood
A preliminary breath test said his alcohol level was 0.24 percent, well over the 0.08 limit.
Sauk County Judicial Court Commissioner issued an arrest warrant for a Wisconsin Dells man Wednesday after he failed to show up for his initia…