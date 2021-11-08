 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $465,000

5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $465,000

5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $465,000

This entire house has been meticulously updated with particular attention to detail, including custom cabinets, solid doors throughout, & much more. The main level offers an open floor plan & gas fireplace. Large kitchen with center island & breakfast bar, featuring lyptus (renewable hardwood) cabinets and granite counters. Sun-filled dining area leads out onto a wraparound deck that overlooks a large fenced-in backyard w/ fire pit. 3 bdrms on main level including a large primary bdrm with walk-in closet and newly remodeled bath. The lower level features a wood burning fp, a custom entertainment center, custom wet bar, game rm, and walkout from the family rm onto a new hardscape patio. Also on the lower level are 2 more bdrms. Well-built home in a very desirable area that is move-in ready.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woods, Faith Lael
Obituaries

Woods, Faith Lael

BARABOO – Faith Lael Woods, age 17, of Baraboo, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison, from injuries …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News