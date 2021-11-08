5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $465,000

This entire house has been meticulously updated with particular attention to detail, including custom cabinets, solid doors throughout, & much more. The main level offers an open floor plan & gas fireplace. Large kitchen with center island & breakfast bar, featuring lyptus (renewable hardwood) cabinets and granite counters. Sun-filled dining area leads out onto a wraparound deck that overlooks a large fenced-in backyard w/ fire pit. 3 bdrms on main level including a large primary bdrm with walk-in closet and newly remodeled bath. The lower level features a wood burning fp, a custom entertainment center, custom wet bar, game rm, and walkout from the family rm onto a new hardscape patio. Also on the lower level are 2 more bdrms. Well-built home in a very desirable area that is move-in ready.