5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $474,900

Showings start at 8am Friday 1/14 through 1/16. 5 bdrm, 3.5 bath home in desirable Maple Grove subdivision. Verona schools! Open, eat in kitchen makes cooking a breeze with solid surface counters open to dining area as well as a formal dining room. Open living room and 4 season porch allows an abundance of natural light, great for entertaining. Master suite equipped with gas fireplace and large walk in closet with built ins. You’re also sure to enjoy this spacious lower level featuring guest bed and full bath and large rec room. Full walkout to spacious backyard with fire pit and garden.