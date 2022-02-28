Showings begin 2/25 Here’s your chance to get into a ton of space and an immaculate Madison West home! You will love the large main level master suite, the spacious dining room & living room, kitchen that flows into the dinette, opening to the newly restained deck, and huge backyard. Updates include a new stove and microwave, new light fixtures throughout, updated fireplace, paint, and more! The upper level has 3 bedrooms: two with walk-in closets, & full bath w/ new flooring. The finished basement has a wet bar, large living rm, full bath, huge storage room, and a full bedroom w/ an extra flex room! This cul-de-sac is one of the best locations in Ice Age Falls. You will love how close you live to West side amenities, parks, trails, Target, and shopping!
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
A Baraboo man appeared Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court on charges of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old child.
A Sauk City man charged with 63 counts of possessing images of a naked child in sexually explicit poses was recently sentenced for a single co…
An Elroy man was arrested after an investigation into the theft of several catalytic converters from a Hillsboro business.
Wisconsin Dells Police Department Lieutenant Perry Mayer, who has been with the department since 1992, is retiring. Mayer is looking forward to spending more time with family and enjoying outdoor activities.
Paul Wolter, executive director, Sauk County Historical Society, will present The Great Ice Storm of Feb. 22, 1922, in person at 7 p.m. Tuesda…
Taking the next step toward adding a new park on the southwest side had the Beaver Dam Common Council split down the middle at its meeting Monday.
A Mauston man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated charge after police pulled him over for going 40 mph in a 55 mph zone.
WAUPUN – The Waupun Christian Grade School will soon disappear, stirring memories of an institution that served the area for more than 60 years.
JUNEAU – A 28-year-old Beaver Dam man was placed on a $150,000 cash bail on Monday after allegedly shooting another man in the foot over the w…