5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $475,000

This charming historic home on the Isthmus in the heart of the Tenney Lapham neighborhood is currently being used as a 2 flat which can be easily converted to a single family home with the removal of one wall. Original features include wood floors, large bay windows, leaded glass, high ceilings, beautiful woodwork & pocket doors. Huge finished walk-up attic with a bedroom and 2 bonus areas, large front porch, two 3 season porches (one on each floor), 2 off-street parking spaces and a backyard patio area. This is a great opportunity to add to your investment portfolio or owner occupy and rent (or airbnb) the other flat. The location is walking distance to Tenney Park, Olbrich Botanical Gardens and Park, James Madison Park, Downtown amenities and Campus.

