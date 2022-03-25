Showings start 3/24. Do not miss this unique home set back in a wooded lot minutes from UW, downtown, hospitals, and near bike trails. This house has beautiful craftsmanship and tons of unique features like the beautiful wide plank wood floors, handmade shutters, wood beams and doors, as well as a beautiful brick fireplace. There are several updates throughout the home: Main level bathroom remodeled w/ marble walk-in shower. The lower level was finished, adding a bar, 2 egress windows, bedroom, and full bath. Added walk-in pantry. Exterior of the house was restained in 2020, upgraded electrical panel (2020), furnace and A/C tune up (2021). Walking distance to Hilldale, Rennebohm Park, Spring Harbor Beach, and so much more. You'll love the location and beautiful character of the home!
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $525,000
