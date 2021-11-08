5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $575,000

 Skip to main content
Showings start 11/7. Amazing opportunity to live on the 7th hole of Lake Windsor Golf Course on 50' of Yahara River frontage! This custom-built builder's home sits on .41 acres & features 5BR's, 4.5BA, custom kitchen w/fridge & separate freezer, beverage fridge, & walk-in pantry. Gleaming hdwd floors, 2 WB fireplaces & huge owner's suite w/spa-like bath! Enjoy stunning views of the Yahara River & golf course from your massive deck. Or relax in your private sauna! Live net-zero with one of the largest solar arrays in Dane County! Like-new roof & furnace, all new waterproof flooring in finished LL, new ceiling tiles, newer patio, pet containment system & loads more. Even the golf cart is included! Dreams do come true but hurry, homes like this don't come along often! Quick closing OK.

