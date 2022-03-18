 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $579,900

Showings start Friday 3/18. Stunning 5BR/3.5 BA has touches of timeless elegance everywhere you turn. Impressive open railed staircase & soaring ceilings as you step in. Bright flex space & formal dining rm. Kitchen hosts granite countertops, SS appl & massive island. Sun drenched morning room has views of the backyard. New Trex deck is the perfect spot to relax this summer! Living rm spotlights a gorgeous stone encased gas FP. Upper level you'll find an owners suite w/ soaking tub, walk-in shower & huge walk-in closet. UL also hosts 3 add'l BR, Full BA & laundry rm. Newly finished LL with a large rec rm & a dry bar; it is wired for home theater system. Full BR/BA is perfect for guests. 2 car attached garage & multiple smart home features. Located within the Sun Prairie school district!

