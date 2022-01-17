5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $624,900

Showings Start 1/13. Exceptionally maintained 5BR/2.5BA nestled on an expansive lot in the desirable Univ. Hills neighborhood in Madison! You’re welcomed by copious amounts of natural light, hardwood floors and a fresh color palette. Kitchen has an abundance of storage, newer SS appliances and large dining space which overlooks the backyard. Access to attached, 2 car garage. Upstairs you’ll find 3 spacious BR incl, the main with private ½ BA. Down one level and you’ll find additional living space with cozy electric fireplace and walkout to deck and massive backyard. Down one more level and you’ll find 2 additional BR/ Full BA. See incl. updates sheet for detailed list of updates seller has completed! Quick access to UW Madison, UW Hospital, Hilldale Shopping Center, schools and parks!