Showings Start 1/13. Exceptionally maintained 5BR/2.5BA nestled on an expansive lot in the desirable Univ. Hills neighborhood in Madison! You’re welcomed by copious amounts of natural light, hardwood floors and a fresh color palette. Kitchen has an abundance of storage, newer SS appliances and large dining space which overlooks the backyard. Access to attached, 2 car garage. Upstairs you’ll find 3 spacious BR incl, the main with private ½ BA. Down one level and you’ll find additional living space with cozy electric fireplace and walkout to deck and massive backyard. Down one more level and you’ll find 2 additional BR/ Full BA. See incl. updates sheet for detailed list of updates seller has completed! Quick access to UW Madison, UW Hospital, Hilldale Shopping Center, schools and parks!
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $624,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Beaver Dam High School went into an administrative hold on Monday to prevent staff and students from being involved in fights that were oc…
A Mauston woman is facing methamphetamine charges after police responded to an overdose call.
Four major new attractions in the Dells area will hopefully continue to drive up tourism revenue as the city prepares for 2022.
JUNEAU – A 57-year-old Fox Lake man, who was released on a $25,000 cash bond Thursday for his 10th drunken driving, was back in court on Frida…
The 2015 Portage grad has turned his outdoor hobby into a growing pet project covering all things outdoors.
On Jan. 13, 1962, Cascade Mountain Ski Resort opened with eight trails. That first season there were 17 employees and about 70 skiers.
The site of the former Badger Army Ammunition Plant could possibly be redeveloped into a multi-use facility.
A fire at a Portage residence Saturday night started after a tenant was smoking a cigarette in bed, according to Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase.
A Grand Marsh man faces nine felony charges including first degree attempted homicide after he allegedly attacked officers trying to take him …
A fire destroyed a large machinery shed and its contents in the Sauk County town of Fairfield Tuesday night.