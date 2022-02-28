 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $649,900

  Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $649,900

Showings begin 2/27 after open house 12-2pm. SO much space in the heart of Madison! Welcome to this charming and grand home! Beautiful touches make this home special. Plenty of built-ins and closets, kitchen office, fireplace, sunroom, giant bonus/theatre room, radiant heat in some floors. Open kitchen w/solid surface counters, double ovens & huge pantry. Four generous bedrooms on second floor and wonderful guest room suite w/full bath on main level. 1st floor laundry, 3 car garage, backs up to green space. Fully fenced yard. This home has everything including location: Parkwood Hills neighborhood, near schools, parks, shopping!

