5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $650,000

This spacious 5-bed, 2.5 bath Nakoma ranch right off the bike path is in an ideal West Madison location. This home features tasteful updates throughout: windows, fresh paint, white trim/doors, gleaming hard woods, kitchen w/ butcher block/corian countertops & refreshed cabinetry. Enjoy the character in the curved doorways, 2 stone fireplaces & the charm of the wooded views from your large deck & newly fenced yard. You'll love and appreciate the newly finished LL featuring a 5th bedroom w/ barn door, full bathroom (heated marble floors, custom vanity), lovely living spaces, large office/gym and plenty of storage space. A 1-car garage rounds out this great home. Fully enclosed cedar fence installed last year. Ultimate UHP Warranty incl! See Virtual Tour; prior to floor update, but furnished.