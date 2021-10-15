5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $684,900

Flooring/cabinets are in. One-of-a-kind prairie style ranch home in Fahey Fields brought to you by Fleming Development and Verity Construction! Engineered hw floors welcome you to an open concept floor plan ready for entertaining. Enjoy the ample natural light in front of the gas FP w/shiplap surround and flanked w/open shelving. Kitchen feat. breakfast bar/island, stainless apps, two-toned cabinets, quartz counters, hood vent wrapped in boxcar wood detail. Owner's suite w/walk-in closet & tiled shower. Lower level rec rm w/wet bar and walkout exposure. 1st flr laundry/mudrm off oversized garage. Estimated completion mid-October