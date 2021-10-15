 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $684,900

5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $684,900

5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $684,900

Flooring/cabinets are in. One-of-a-kind prairie style ranch home in Fahey Fields brought to you by Fleming Development and Verity Construction! Engineered hw floors welcome you to an open concept floor plan ready for entertaining. Enjoy the ample natural light in front of the gas FP w/shiplap surround and flanked w/open shelving. Kitchen feat. breakfast bar/island, stainless apps, two-toned cabinets, quartz counters, hood vent wrapped in boxcar wood detail. Owner's suite w/walk-in closet & tiled shower. Lower level rec rm w/wet bar and walkout exposure. 1st flr laundry/mudrm off oversized garage. Estimated completion mid-October

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News