Showings start 3/31! Welcome Home to this lovely Brick front Colonial in the desirable Middleton School district. The home features 5 bedrooms/3 baths upstairs. The heart of the home emphasizes an updated kitchen, Quartz Counter-tops, and top of the line GE Cafe Matte Black appliances and many little added features. New Fireplace in FR. Entry and Kitchen have beautiful hand scraped hard wood floors. Updated spacious Trex Deck that flows down to a hardscape patio w/ firepit and built in outdoor Grill. The Dining Room was designed with many multiple uses in mind. Many games and puzzles were done here during Covid. It's my favorite room! The Lower Level is finished with an office, F.R. w/ many built ins, large W/I. This home was designed to entertain! 2021 New Andersen Windows.
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $725,000
JIM MILLER