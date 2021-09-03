Stunning Marquette 2 1/2 story home situated overlooking Orton Park, an Idyllic city park offering yoga, symphony & festivals, & just a quick stroll to downtown! Freshly painted exterior w/ expansive covered front porch for entertaining! Interior boasts gorgeous original intent paired w/over 120k+ in improvements that creates an amazingly comfortable & sophisticated abode! Formal foyer w/ built-in bench, 9 ft ceilings, w/ fireplace opens to a spacious sun room & dining all w/updated restoration lighting fixtures & chef's kitchen opens to back deck & sweet picket fenced yard. Spacious bedrooms w/extensively remodeled baths & bonus extra kitchen & living on 3rd floor for guests/au pair & exercise space. Close to great restaurants, Coop & more!
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $725,000
