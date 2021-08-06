5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $725,000

Showings start Friday 8/6. Nakoma Colonial! This spectacular 1937 home is located on a park-like setting amongst oak trees and perennial gardens. 5 bedrooms, 3.5+ baths and all of the original character of homes of this era. Fabulous addition adding a light-filled primary bedroom suite with fireplace and huge walk-in closet, guest room suite, family room and screened porch. The kitchen has high end appliances, cork flooring and lots of counter space. The lower level has a newer rec room with a 1/2 bath and endless storage space. Plus a new deck and stone patio. The 5th bedroom is currently being used as an office with built-in desk and cabinetry and leads to a walk-up attic with even more storage. Just a short walk/bike ride to Monroe Street, Arboretum and bike path.