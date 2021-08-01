Stunning Marquette 2 1/2 story home situated overlooking Orton Park, an Idyllic city park offering yoga, symphony & festivals, & just a quick stroll to downtown! Freshly painted exterior w/ expansive covered front porch for entertaining! Interior boasts gorgeous original intent paired w/over 120k+ in improvements that creates an amazingly comfortable & sophisticated abode! Formal foyer w/ built-in bench, 9 ft ceilings, w/ fireplace opens to a spacious sun room & dining all w/updated restoration lighting fixtures & chef's kitchen opens to back deck & sweet picket fenced yard. Spacious bedrooms w/extensively remodeled baths & bonus extra kitchen & living on 3rd floor for guests/au pair & exercise space. Close to great restaurants, Coop & more!
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $765,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Construction of two new restaurants has begun along a major roadway in the Baraboo area.
One of the most iconic bars in Dodge County will celebrate 100 years Sunday.
Four retired Green Bay Packers players surprised fans July 24 with a visit to Wisconsin Dells.
Columbia County Sheriff officers executed a search warrant in the town of Hampden June 17 that resulted in authorities finding 34 marijuana pl…
Every summer a question splashes into Beaver Dam residents minds: Beaver Dam is surrounded by cities with outdoor aquatic centers, so why does…
A Mauston man and Necedah woman who claimed to be skinny dipping in the Yellow River in Necedah are facing drug charges after police allegedly…
New luxury apartments in Baraboo will likely be occupied by late spring as workers plan to start putting in floors this week.
JUNEAU – Jamie Hildebrandt, 33, was sentenced Tuesday for neglect that led to the death of her toddler son.
Beaver Dam alums Brandon and Carmelo Rosado are gearing up to play one final college football season with UW-Eau Claire. Their journeys have been quite different.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Columbia County Sheriff and Portage Police linked to 2019 police pursuit
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in Columbia County against the state of Wisconsin, Columbia County Sheriff’s office, Portage Police De…