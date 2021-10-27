Showings start 10/27. Stunning 5 BR/3.5 BA home in the White Oaks neighborhood sits on a half acre lot. Impressive grand staircase and soaring ceilings as you step in. Kitchen hosts SS appl, huge island w/ gas range, and large pantry. Overlooks the living room which spotlights a gorgeous brick encased gas FP. Screen porch w/ access to tiered decks and heavily wooded and private backyard and koi pond! Upper level has master w/ vaulted ceilings and a gas FP. Spa-like bathroom has a huge jetted tub, walk-in shower and dual vanities. LL is perfect for guests, w/ it’s rec room ft. wood burning fireplace and addl. BR/BA. Deep, 3 car attached garage w/ sauna. Your favorite place in this home will be the serene glass room which allows you to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors through all seasons!
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $774,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Federal charges for 14 Wisconsin residents for roles in alleged large-scale, nationwide cocaine operation
Eleven Racine residents, plus three others from Franksville, Kenosha and Milwaukee, have been charged with moving and selling large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.
Columbia County officials responded to a UTV crash in the town of Leeds Sunday night. The operator of the UTV was a 12-year-old girl who died …
An unprecedented number of community members attended the Baraboo School District’s annual meeting Monday, raising school board members’ salar…
A Montello woman allegedly escaped the Columbia County Jail as part of a work release program.
A man has been arrested and charged with attempting to a stolen credit card in Portage after allegedly breaking into a truck in Wisconsin Dells.
Portage woman seriously injured in wrong-way crash into semi on I-90/94 near Wisconsin Dells, authorities say
A Portage woman was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash into a semi on Interstate 90/94 near Wisconsin Dells on Monday afternoon, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
Portage Police received a shoplifting complaint at the Portage Wal-Mart. When they arrived they arrested a man who allegedly attempted to stea…
Business partners Brian Buchanan and Brett Williamson are bringing to Baraboo the sport that sparked their friendship, a pastime Buchanan said…
HORICON — The School District of Horicon has received another major gift toward its future athletic complex.
An Iowa man was released on a $2,000 signature bond Wednesday after being charged with child enticement in Sauk County Circuit Court.