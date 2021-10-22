Rare opportunity to own a newer home on the Isthmus with an accessory dwelling unit, one block from Breese Stevens! Built in 2017, the 5 bed, 3.5 bath house is currently rented for $4150 per month. Lease ends Dec 31. Detached 2 car garage with 1 bed apt above is rented for $1115 per month. Only 2 blocks to East Wash. Enjoy nearby parks, shopping, lake access, bike trails and restaurants. Per zoning, the principal dwelling or the accessory dwelling unit (one bed apt) must be owner-occupied except that a temporary absence of up to six (6) months is allowed.
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $799,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
TOWN OF BEAVER DAM – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who died following a motorcycle crash on Sunday morning.
Search warrant: Driver in crash that killed 3 high school seniors had 3 times alcohol limit in blood
A preliminary breath test said his alcohol level was 0.24 percent, well over the 0.08 limit.
A Baraboo man faces 25 years in prison after allegedly neglecting his ill father for months until his death in February 2020.
TOWN OF BEAVER DAM – A 34-year-old rural Beaver Dam man, whose motorcycle crashed on South Center Road, was pronounced dead at the scene on Su…
Federal charges for 14 Wisconsin residents for roles in alleged large-scale, nationwide cocaine operation
Eleven Racine residents, plus three others from Franksville, Kenosha and Milwaukee, have been charged with moving and selling large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.
Body camera video released Thursday shows an encounter last year that led to a man dragging two Indiana police officers with an SUV.
- Updated
Homicide charges were formally filed against Eric N. Mehring, for the Oct. 2 crash.
A former Baraboo man appeared Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court after authorities say he admitted to shooting another man to death during …
A New Lisbon man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated for the third time in three years, with two other fourth offense OWI c…
A Friesland man has been charged in a sexual assault case that police say goes back to 2015. Cash bond in the case was set at $10,000.