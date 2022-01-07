Coveted location, classic charm & old-world craftsmanship in the heart of Historic University Heights! This brick & stone French Provincial Tudor is close to campus, hospitals, & shopping. Loaded w/ character this delightful home features marvelous woodwork, arched doorways, wood floors & beautiful built-ins. Sitting atop tree-lined street w/ oversized, light filled rooms & 4 levels with amazing potential. Basement includes family room + full bath & unfinished pantry & workshop space. Main level w/ updated kitchen, formal dining, living room, screened porch & sunroom. Upper level includes 3 spacious bedrooms + full bath. Finished 3rd level features 2 bed + bath. 2 car tandem garage. This is a special property!
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $800,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beaver Dam man faces charges including battery to staff in the emergency room at Marshfield Medical – Beaver Dam
JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Beaver Dam man faces felony charges after assaulting staff and making profane comments while at Marshfield Medical Cent…
WAUPUN – With the New Year comes a new lease on life for one area woman.
A Minnesota woman is facing 40 years in prison and $50,000 in fines after police allegedly found crack cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana …
A New Lisbon man who allegedly broke into a pharmacy and stole 1,000s of pills is charged with multiple felonies, including burglary and drug …
A 34-year-old Marshall man died after a car crash in the Columbia County town of Hampden Thursday afternoon.
Columbia County officials are investigating the deaths of three people in Lodi 23 years ago.
JUNEAU – Responding to concerns about the loss of farmland being used for solar development, John Butterbrodt offered some seeds of wisdom at …
HORICON – Horicon School District administration staff are not just steering the district metaphorically, they are getting behind the wheel of…
A man is facing charges of sexual assault of a child in Columbia County following an alleged incident in Wisconsin Dells.
Brown's bizarre behavior quickly blew up on social media and dominated NFL headlines around the league.