Open House Sunday Noon-2pm. Don't miss this rare opportunity for a customized & spacious 2-story home in McFarland! Nestled perfectly along a cul-de-sac, this spacious 3,580 sqft home features all 5 bedrooms upstairs. Huge primary suite equipped with a jetted soaking tub, large tiled shower, dual vanities and 2 walk-in closets. The main level floor features a formal dining rm, an office and living room with a convenient gas fireplace. Enjoy the large kitchen featuring a wrap around breakfast bar, SS appliances/granite plus access to the deck and a relaxing screened-in porch overlooking the fenced in backyard. Finished LL contains a large rec room, a full bth, home gym area & extra unfinished storage space. Outdoor space is abundant with the neighborhood green space just around the corner.
5 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $479,900
- Updated
