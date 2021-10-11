5 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $489,900

You are going to love this bright and sunny 2,854 SF, 5 BR, 3.5 Bath, 2 story home. Features include oversized 2 car garage & driveway, 2 fireplaces (1 gas, 1 electric), main floor office/study, all appliances including washer & dryer, granite kitchen tops, laminate wood floors, main floor has 9 foot ceiling, master suite has tray ceiling, 2 sinks and walk-in closet, exposed lower level has family room with kitchenette & fireplace, full bath with heat/fan combo & bedroom/off/study. There are custom closets throughout, USB outlets & lighted switches. The 5th bedroom is in the finished exposed lower level. Close to all schools and parks. Nicely done landscaped lot to please your eyes. Please follow Covid guidelines.