 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $499,900

5 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $499,900

5 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $499,900

You are going to love this bright and sunny 2,854 SF, 5 BR, 3.5 Bath, 2 story home. Features include oversized 2 car garage & driveway, 2 fireplaces (1 gas, 1 electric), main floor office/study, all appliances including washer & dryer, granite kitchen tops, laminate wood floors, main floor has 9 foot ceiling, master suite has tray ceiling, 2 sinks and walk-in closet, exposed lower level has family room with kitchenette & fireplace, full bath with heat/fan combo & bedroom/off/study. There are custom closets throughout, USB outlets & lighted switches. The 5th bedroom is in the finished exposed lower level. Close to all schools and parks. Nicely done landscaped lot to please your eyes. Please follow Covid guidelines.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News