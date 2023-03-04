Showings begin 3/4/23. Stunning home in McFarland’s sought-after Juniper Ridge Neighborhood, nestled on a private cul-de-sac and adjacent to greenspace & walking paths. The fantastic open layout provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with an ensuite bath and expansive walk-in closet. You’ll love the lower level with a 5th bedroom and full bath, providing a great space for hosting overnight guests, plus exposed unfinished space granting you the opportunity to add finished square footage. Luxurious designer finishes throughout; 4-car tandem, attached garage; high-end appliances. Unparalleled location, opportunity, and style!
5 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $625,000
