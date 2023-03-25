Showings start 3/25. Stunning 5 bed, 5 bath home located in Middleton's highly desirable Blackhawk neighborhood. The main level features a palatial great room with soaring ceilings, formal dining with butlers panty, sunroom, office, mudroom and laundry. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream, complete with quartz counters, stainless appliances, a large center island, Amish cabinets and walk-in pantry. 2nd floor has primary bed/bath with 2 additional ensuite bedrooms. Finished lower level features spacious family room, theater room, exercise room and an additional bedroom and full bath. Central vac, zoned heating, central audio system and 3 car garage with access to basement. 3 blocks from Pope Elementary School. Middleton Schools!