Custom-designed modern take on a Frank Lloyd Wright Prairie home with influence from Napa Valley's indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Unobstructed view of the Capitol, Lake Mendota & Pheasant Branch. The main floor has almost zero interior walls, which allow the kitchen to flow into the living room, through the front porch, and to the private rear screened porch - all w/out taking your eyes off the horizon. 1st level has a guest suite w/ a tiled walk-in shower, and 2 offices. Custom floating stairs lead to 4 large bedrooms plus a 2nd family room & laundry. The balcony off the owner's suite has the best views in the city! The lower level features a full bar, glass wine cellar, large rec room & an exercise room. An elevator shaft was built so future accessibility will never be an issue. 3 car garage.
5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $1,625,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jim Williams was 6-foot-4 and weighed around 350 pounds for much of his 65 years of life.
A motor vehicle crash on Highway 151 resulted in two deaths Saturday.
A motor vehicle crash in Dodge County on Saturday ultimately claimed three lives.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office peacefully ended a child abduction Amber Alert Thursday in Rio.
A woman accused of beating and stabbing a man in Lake Delton was released on a $2,000 signature bond Wednesday.
When did Juneau County become such a miserable place to live? People from Milwaukee and Chicago, you love to buy your five acres in the woods …
A Milwaukee man was sentenced to prison Friday after his probation was revoked in a case where he was convicted of firing shots at Laverne War…
A Mauston woman is charged with drug crimes after police allegedly found methamphetamine, amphetamines and marijuana in a vehicle she was driving.
Baraboo will host the county’s first Pride event celebrating the LGBTQ community Saturday, organizers said.
Masks are back on for Baraboo public school students this fall after a contentious meeting Monday — interrupted by a local parent accusing a s…