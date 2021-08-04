5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $1,675,000

Stunning custom home w/ unobstructed views of the Capitol, Lake Mendota & Pheasant Branch. The main floor has almost zero interior walls which allows the kitchen to flow into the living room through the front porch & to the private rear screened porch without taking your eyes off the horizon. Beyond the great room the first floor has a guest bedroom w/ a private bath and 2 offices. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, a 2nd family room & laundry. The balcony off the owners suite has the best views in the city! Don't miss the oversized bathroom w/ heated floors & large closet. The lower level features a full bar, a glass walk-in wine cellar, a large rec room plus an exercise room. An elevator shaft was built so future accessibility will never be an issue. 3 car garage.