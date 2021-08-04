Majestic home situated in the highly coveted Community of Bishops Bay on a premier golf course lot. Newly built home with amazing attention to detail. Main floor offers a living room with wood coffered ceiling, guest suite + spacious office with built-ins. Gourmet kitchen features a large walk-in pantry, walnut floors + quartz counters and opens to casual family + 4 season room, both with fireplaces + views of Bishops Bay Golf Course. Upstairs hosts 4 generous bedrooms with private baths, laundry + secret room tucked behind the bookcase. Primary suite includes a private steam room. Lower level perfect for entertaining with theater room, game area, exercise room + second kitchen. Oversized 3 car garage to store cars, boats + other toys, plus 1 Tesla charging station.
5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $1,975,000
