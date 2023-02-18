Showings start SUN 2/19. Stunning ranch home located on the prestigious Bishops Bay Golf Course. This 5 bed, 4.5+ bath estate boasts 4,700+ square feet of luxurious living space, sitting on over a half-acre lot. Upon entry, you will be greeted by a grand foyer with gleaming wood floors which lead to an open-concept living area including a spacious great room with fireplace, gourmet kitchen and casual dining spaces – perfect for entertaining guests. The ML also features a primary suite with spa-like bath that includes a walk-in shower + soaking tub, as well as a custom walk-in closet. Finished LL features a family room, bar, exercise room, 2 bedrooms plus full + 1/2 baths. This is the perfect home for those looking for upscale living in a beautiful and convenient location.