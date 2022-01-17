5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $2,655,500

Opportunity to own this magnificent 5 bedroom, 6 bath residence bursting w/the finest finishes. Perched hilltop w/stunning views of Lake Mendota & Bishops Bay Golf Course – perfect flex space for today’s needs w/great living spaces + multiple home office options. Quality craftsmanship of this custom-built home is showcased thru-out starting w/impressive open foyer & Swarovski crystal chandelier. Amazing gourmet chef’s kitchen, XL great room w/ main level wet bar, LL rec room, wine cellar & second bar make this the place to entertain! Enjoy well-appointed 2nd level w/ generous bedrooms & oversized primary bedroom w/spa like bath. 6-car garage, sprinkler system, security system, 1+ acre lot - this home has so much to offer! See addtl feature sheet in docs.