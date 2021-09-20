5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $429,900

Spacious home located in a quiet neighborhood with a backyard paradise. This home features 5 bedrooms and 2,5 baths. The large kitchen has beautiful views of the backyard and access to the deck. The plus sized 2 car garage(25' x 22') is a handy person's dream, with a full sized sink and heat and A/C. Within walking distance to Marshall Park and Lakeview Park. Minutes to downtown Middleton, within 15 minutes to the Capitol and conveniently close to a busline.