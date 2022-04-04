 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $449,900

Showings start 4/1 @ 10:30am. Sprawling FIVE bed, THREE bath home on huge corner lot in quiet cul-de-sac in Middleton! This beautiful home greets you w/a vast living rm w/ vaulted ceilings & a wood-burning fireplace. Kitchen highlighted by stunning Brazilian cherry wood floors, SS appliances w/ gas range & large breakfast bar. Three bedrooms on main lvl includes the massive owner's suite w/ updated en-suite bath. LL has additional two bedrooms, full bath, huge living space w/second wood-burning fireplace, laundry room & access to 2-car garage. Enjoy your morning coffee from the sun-drenched sunroom off of dining area or step onto the oversized, wrap-around deck fit for relaxing or entertaining. Short walk to beautiful park & Pheasant Branch Conservancy. Open House Saturday 4/2 1:30-3:30.

