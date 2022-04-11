5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $579,900

Showings start 4/8. Bright & beautiful 5 bed, 3.5 bath home in Middleton’s Sauk Heights neighborhood! The main level welcomes you to a light filled foyer that flows into the office/flex/dining room to the beautiful open concept, eat in, kitchen complete w/ large island & breakfast bar, Swanstone SS countertops, pantry, SS appliances & custom light fixtures all overlooking the brand new composite deck & spacious fenced in yard. Cozy up to the gas FP while you hang out in the family room. Mudroom/laundry off the oversized 3+ car garage w/ add’l workshop is a huge perk. Upstairs offers 4 bedrooms incl primary bedroom w/WIC & en suite w/jetted tub, walk in shower & dv sinks. Exposed LL offers add’l living space, bedroom, full bath & ample storage. Make this gorgeous home yours today!