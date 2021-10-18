5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $614,900

Showings start 9/11. Excellent location with Hinrich's Family Farm Park across the street and the backyard backing up to a nature conservancy. Nearby bike/walking path connects to Middleton and Dane County trail systems. Custom built home with 9ft ceilings on the main floor creating a spacious area with natural light. Open kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter tops, ceramic and glass backsplash, and maple hardwood flooring. Primary bedroom suite with walk in shower, huge walk in closet. Lower level features an additional bedroom, full bath, theatre room with a wet bar area. Also, an additional play area/work out room with mirrors.