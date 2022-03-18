 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $635,000

Showings start on St Paddy's Day! Get your Green On! Lovely 2 Story in desirable neighborhood of Sauk Heights. This 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath home is ready for it's next story! You will love entertaining in this kitchen with Kitchen Aid Chef Line appliances and a large walk in pantry for all your goods! Living Room has lovely Slate Gas Fireplace! Maple Hard wood floors on the main level. Primary suite has a "get away" bath & w/i closet The LL has a rec room, 5th bedroom and a Biker's Work Out Room! Gorgeous gardens! Roof 2017, New Vinyl on 3 sides 2017, H2O Heater 2021, Furnace refurbished 2019, Zoned Heating, A.C. New Logic board, GDO 2012, Garage has extra storage, Deck Railing and Stairs 2021. This home has many joyous memories and has been impeccably maintained!

