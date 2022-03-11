 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $680,000

5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $680,000

Showings start Friday 3/11, Middleton Schools! Fantastic 2-story, 5 bedroom home situated on the corner of a quite cul-de-sac in the popular Willows neighborhood. 2 story foyer welcomes you into the functional yet sprawling main level. Back wall is filled with windows allowing ample natural light throughout. Luxury kitchen w/ beautiful granite counter tops, tile backsplash and large pantry! Upstairs you will find 4 beds, including spa like master suite w/ separate vanities, soaking tub & tile shower. Opportunity to add more bedrooms/baths to unfinished lower level awaits! One of the larger lots in the neighborhood!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dells has bevy of new developments for 2022

Dells has bevy of new developments for 2022

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau released its annual list of new attractions and other developments for 2022. It features new waterslides at three different locations as well as a new go-kart/miniature golf attraction in downtown Wisconsin Dells.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News