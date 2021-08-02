5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $700,000

Not only is this home a showstopper on the exterior, but once you peel back the layers, you will find a golden opportunity to own a highly efficient home near Pheasant Branch. An amazing 15.6 KW Solar panel array plus a geothermal system helps keep the energy cost down. Over 3,700 sq ft of open living space provides multiple rooms to fit today's living. The kitchen has quartz countertops & plenty of cabinet space. Use the kitchen island for a quick snack or enjoy a meal around the table in the dining area. First floor has newly refinished hardwood floors, & leads to a beautiful back patio, reminiscent of an Italian villa, with a cedar trellis, stone fire pit & a pizza oven imported from Italy. Unique copper arch welcomes you at the front door. Bonus in ground sprinkler system.