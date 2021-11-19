5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $725,000

Show 11/19. This stately home, perched on a hill, enjoys privacy & views thanks to a wooded lot & a quiet cul de sac. A grand, curved staircase, leaded glass transoms & french doors add an elegant feel that's immediately apparent upon entering. The rooms are spacious & airy and manage to be cozy & inviting, too. An expansive great room w/gas fireplace + built-in shelves opens to the large kitchen w/clever island seating, a dining area w/great views + a fantastic walk-in pantry. The main floor also holds a formal dining room, den & a laundry/craft rm. The exposed LL wows w/a huge rec rm w/ fireplace, bdrm + full bath. The upper level has the primary suite w/a lovely sitting area & sunny bthrm, 3 other bdrms, including one w/custom bunkbeds that sleep 4, and a fun loft. Much more!