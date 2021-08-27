Barely lived in, custom 2-story home in the new established Willows neighborhood. Walk into the sprawling 5 bedroom/4 bathroom featuring 3,653 finished square footage. Main level includes 2 story foyer with high-end railing & newel posts on upper loft, extra wide entry way & beautiful solid hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen is an entertainers dream w/ Kitchen Aid appliances, granite counter tops, solid wood cabinets and pantry. All beds (4 upper / 1 main) w/ California closets. Owners Suite fts. private balcony. Zoned for the new Pope Farms Elementary within walking distance along w/ neighborhood park & walking trails! This home is filled w/ upgrades - be sure to check out the home features sheet for all!
5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $745,000
